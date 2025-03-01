Motco Acquires 587 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Motco raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IJJ opened at $125.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.91. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.12 and a 12 month high of $136.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

