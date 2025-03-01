Motco Sells 1,483 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Motco trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 137,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 894,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.63 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.