Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 42,779 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 816,855 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,779 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 78,517 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.0% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 27,144 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth approximately $10,354,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 124.3% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 127,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5122 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

