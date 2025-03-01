Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,113 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $18,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598,253 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,982,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,365,000 after purchasing an additional 808,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,843,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,478,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies
In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,212,423.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,661.20. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,689,783 shares of company stock valued at $475,417,043. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Palantir Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ PLTR opened at $84.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.43. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
