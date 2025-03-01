Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 208.3% in February

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 208.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NANX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. Nanophase Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $198.13 million, a PE ratio of 141.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a science-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated family of nanomaterial technologies in the United States. It engages in engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing. The company produces engineered nanomaterial products comprising antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide for use in a various markets, including surface finishing,exterior coatings, personal care, plastics, scratch resistant coatings, and textiles.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.