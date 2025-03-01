Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 208.3% in February

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 208.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nanophase Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NANX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. Nanophase Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $198.13 million, a PE ratio of 141.57 and a beta of 1.28.
Nanophase Technologies Company Profile
