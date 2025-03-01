New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 303 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DD opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.21 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 91.02%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

