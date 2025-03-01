Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $12.87 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,330.28. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Medtronic Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $92.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $93.08.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
