Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Purchases 926 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 76.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $159.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.91 and its 200-day moving average is $160.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP John Page sold 3,884 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $658,959.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,291,162.46. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $758,511.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,113.04. The trade was a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,118 shares of company stock worth $5,411,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

