Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 478 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $214.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.83. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.