Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 800 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $121.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.08. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

