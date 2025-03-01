Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $4.80 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1,295.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 211,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,473,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $293.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.90 and a 200-day moving average of $332.29. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $255.65 and a one year high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Melius lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.05.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

