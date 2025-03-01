Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $166.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.36. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $110.36 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $464.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

