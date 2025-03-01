Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,556 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 13,086 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 1.5% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $124.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.98 and a 200-day moving average of $119.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

