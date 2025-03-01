Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 1,845 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,310,000 after buying an additional 2,344,192 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,980,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,118,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,171,000 after acquiring an additional 123,741 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,936,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,456,000 after acquiring an additional 54,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

EEM stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

