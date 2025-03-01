Noble Wealth Management PBC Invests $697,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 25,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,066,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

