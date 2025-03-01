Noble Wealth Management PBC Makes New $519,000 Investment in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 51,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 296,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 69,652 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 235,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 205,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 139,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $11.31.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0513 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

