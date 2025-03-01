Noble Wealth Management PBC Takes $1.58 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Noble Wealth Management PBC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 252,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after buying an additional 76,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,859,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,735,000 after buying an additional 170,321 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $181.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.80 and a 200 day moving average of $180.43.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

