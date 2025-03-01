Noble Wealth Management PBC Takes $1.90 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Noble Wealth Management PBC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

