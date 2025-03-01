Noble Wealth Management PBC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after purchasing an additional 66,534 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 17.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,170,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 170,216 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 955,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 417,067 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 396,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 211,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MHD opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0595 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.