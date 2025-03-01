Noble Wealth Management PBC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.8% of Noble Wealth Management PBC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $38,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $263.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $189.23 and a 12 month high of $272.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.68. The company has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

