Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.9% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
