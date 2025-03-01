Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.9% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.