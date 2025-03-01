NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Down 80.5% in February

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NTT DATA Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NTDTY stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. 15,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,997. NTT DATA Group has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NTT DATA Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTT DATA Group Company Profile

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

