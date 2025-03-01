NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $17.89. Approximately 4,728,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 11,927,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32.

Insider Activity

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $11,988,806.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,537. This represents a 95.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

About NuScale Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth about $1,766,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in NuScale Power by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 487,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 182,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

