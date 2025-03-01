NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $17.89. Approximately 4,728,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 11,927,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.
NuScale Power Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32.
Insider Activity
In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $11,988,806.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,537. This represents a 95.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of NuScale Power
About NuScale Power
NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.
