Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,200 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the January 31st total of 558,100 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 561,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuwellis

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuwellis stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Nuwellis at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NUWE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.25. 82,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. Nuwellis has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.31.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company offers Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are used to treat patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter.

