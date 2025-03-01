Nwam LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,696,000 after purchasing an additional 753,143 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,645,000 after purchasing an additional 564,365 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,570,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,566.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 363,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,541,000 after purchasing an additional 353,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,661,000 after purchasing an additional 279,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $670.07 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $492.71 and a twelve month high of $718.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $666.19 and its 200-day moving average is $648.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PH. Argus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.06.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

