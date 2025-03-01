Nwam LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLH. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,518.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 43,862 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TLH opened at $104.53 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $111.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.96.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.