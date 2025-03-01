Nwam LLC Purchases 732 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Nwam LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 636.1% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $47.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32.
About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
