Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Short Interest Update

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Oculis Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:OCS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 38,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,908. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of -0.24. Oculis has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $23.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc grew its position in Oculis by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,009,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after buying an additional 188,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Oculis by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oculis by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Oculis during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Monday, January 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

About Oculis

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

