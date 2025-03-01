OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.00. 22,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,030. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.40. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. Analysts anticipate that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

