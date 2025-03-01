OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.42 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 18.65%.

OPK stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,411,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,361,904.12. This represents a 0.24 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,389,971 shares of company stock worth $2,124,442 over the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

