Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 21,855 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $852,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,301.36. The trade was a 26.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,739 shares of company stock worth $2,799,104 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.24.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.