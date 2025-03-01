Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.75 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,835.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.01.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 142.15%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

