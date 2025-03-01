Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.13. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

