Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 100 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.3 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $137.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.56 and a 200 day moving average of $124.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cfra raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.08, for a total transaction of $114,171.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,804.48. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $975,689.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,681,372. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,500 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

