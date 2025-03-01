Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 90 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $6,571,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 312,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 78,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $128.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.95 and a 52 week high of $150.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

