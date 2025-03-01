O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Decreased by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,373.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $947.49 and a one year high of $1,378.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,264.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,209.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. This trade represents a 52.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.23, for a total transaction of $325,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,675.96. The trade was a 35.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.