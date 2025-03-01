Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ørsted A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.
