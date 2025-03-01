Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Orvana Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of Orvana Minerals stock remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Orvana Minerals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.31.
About Orvana Minerals
