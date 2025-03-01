Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Orvana Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Orvana Minerals stock remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Orvana Minerals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.31.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

