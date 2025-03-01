Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.600-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.9 billion-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.0 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.60-1.85 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $736.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $28.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

