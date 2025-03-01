Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Pacific Booker Minerals Price Performance

Shares of PBMLF remained flat at $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Pacific Booker Minerals alerts:

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.