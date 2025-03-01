Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $310,000 Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 91.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,249,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 73.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CoStar Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,059,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,987,000 after purchasing an additional 722,153 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $48,768,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 8,314.1% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 409,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,925,000 after purchasing an additional 405,062 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 217.86 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

