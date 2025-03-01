Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $4.10 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 936,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $217,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39,322 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $199.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.44 and a 200-day moving average of $191.86. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $934.16 billion, a PE ratio of 162.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $10,798,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

