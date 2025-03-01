Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Prologis were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 534.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545,336 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,693 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,875,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,811 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,579,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,858,000 after acquiring an additional 829,504 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $123.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.08. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $135.76.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

