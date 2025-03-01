Pathway Capital Management LP Acquires 70,484 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Pathway Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 122.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up 57.0% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pathway Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $57,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
Spotify Technology stock opened at $608.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.21 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $249.58 and a 52 week high of $652.63.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
