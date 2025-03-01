Pearson (LON:PSON) Announces Earnings Results

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 62.10 ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pearson had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Pearson Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 1,361.50 ($17.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 925.20 ($11.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,401 ($17.62). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,309.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,177.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,400 ($17.61) to GBX 1,450 ($18.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Insider Transactions at Pearson

In other news, insider Sherry Coutu purchased 731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,282 ($16.12) per share, for a total transaction of £9,371.42 ($11,784.98). Also, insider Omar Abbosh sold 77,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,296 ($16.30), for a total transaction of £1,010,737.44 ($1,271,048.09). Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That’s why our c.20,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world’s leading learning company, serving customers in c.200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data.

Further Reading

