Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Shares Up 25% – What’s Next?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,404,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,393% from the average daily volume of 94,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Up 16.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

