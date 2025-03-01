PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Announces Dividend of $0.26 (NYSEARCA:PSH)

PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.264 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
PSH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,805. PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.