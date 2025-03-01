PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Announces Dividend of $0.26 (NYSEARCA:PSH)

PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.264 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PSH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,805. PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Short Duration HIgh Yield ETF (PSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of global fixed income securities that are rated below investment grade. The fund aims to maintain an average portfolio duration of three years or less PSH was launched on Dec 14, 2023 and is issued by PGIM.

