PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.19 (BATS:PSDM)

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (BATS:PSDM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of BATS:PSDM traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $51.24. 4,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01.

The PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (PSDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. PDSM is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of fixed income instruments with any credit rating, duration, and maturity, while targeting a weighted average maturity of less than or equal to five years.

