PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.19 (BATS:PSDM)

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (BATS:PSDM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:PSDM traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $51.24. 4,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01.
PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Company Profile
