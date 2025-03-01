Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:PTHL) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 4th

Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:PTHL – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 4th. Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares had issued 2,250,000 shares in its IPO on September 5th. The total size of the offering was $9,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTHL opened at $2.06 on Friday. Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37.

Get Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares alerts:

About Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Pheton Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interests in providing healthcare solutions. The firm through its subsidiaries engages in the development and commercialization of brachytherapy TPS specifically used for radioactive particle implantation, a type of radiotherapy used in treating cancer patients by placing radioactive sources inside the patient that kill cancer cells and shrink tumors.

Receive News & Ratings for Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.