Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:PTHL) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 4th

Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:PTHL – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 4th. Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares had issued 2,250,000 shares in its IPO on September 5th. The total size of the offering was $9,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PTHL opened at $2.06 on Friday. Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37.
About Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares
