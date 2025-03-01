Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 1,485 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
